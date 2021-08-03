Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.350-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

