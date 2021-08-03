Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 34,255 shares.The stock last traded at $46.70 and had previously closed at $46.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stantec by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stantec by 853.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

