Star Group (SGU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of SGU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 7,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,893. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $472.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

