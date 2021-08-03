Starbase Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $501,172.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

