Starname 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $232,001.00 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Starname has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $232,001.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starname has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00061586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00805233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00093993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

