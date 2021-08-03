State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 41,675 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NYSE OKE opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

