State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 171,453 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,492,297 shares of company stock worth $92,630,749 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.37.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.