State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

