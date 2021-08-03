State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MDU opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.06. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

