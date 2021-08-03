State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $336.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.18 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

