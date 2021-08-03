State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 842 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $131,282,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,206.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

