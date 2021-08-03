State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,218 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

NYSE:AAP opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.97. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.