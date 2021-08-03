State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 3,800 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Morphic worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morphic alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 40,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,327,033.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.