State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAIRU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,274,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

