State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 85,189 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Energy Recovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERII. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

