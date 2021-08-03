State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 213.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Generation Bio worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $75,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,549. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $55.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

