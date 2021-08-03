State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of ALX Oncology worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 450.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 121,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after buying an additional 91,149 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.