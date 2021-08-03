State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,393 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,104. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

