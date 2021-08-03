State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 15,400 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 493,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $15,986,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

