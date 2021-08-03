SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $68,962.89 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.01042316 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

