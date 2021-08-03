Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$56.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s previous close.

SJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.89.

Shares of SJ traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$40.12 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.08.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6075651 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

