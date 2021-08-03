Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.96

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.96 and last traded at C$45.72, with a volume of 319127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

SJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6075651 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

