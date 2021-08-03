Stellar (XLM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $505.43 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and $505.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00100647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00141400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.49 or 0.99779698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,942 coins and its circulating supply is 23,404,278,653 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.