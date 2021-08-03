Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Up 19.9% in July

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $252.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 44.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

