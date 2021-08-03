StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.56. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $47.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

