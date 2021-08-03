Stereotaxis (STXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. On average, analysts expect Stereotaxis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.66 million, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

STXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

