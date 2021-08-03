Sterling Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Saturday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

