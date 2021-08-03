Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Buy

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.28. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.