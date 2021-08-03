Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.04

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.04 and last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 42821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

RAY.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.63.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.