Stipend (SPD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $200.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $951,232.74 and $200.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,050.20 or 1.00119398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031541 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.06 or 0.01034245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00333701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00412168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004845 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,636,093 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

