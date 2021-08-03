Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 3rd (AG, BAG, BRSD, DLG, EFN, HSBA, IMMP, JOUL, JUP, NWF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 3rd:

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP). They issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Joules Group (LON:JOUL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

