Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 3rd (AG, BAG, BRSD, DLG, EFN, HSBA, IMMP, JOUL, JUP, NWF)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 3rd:

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP). They issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Joules Group (LON:JOUL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

