Stock Repurchase Program Announced by LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Board

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
LKQ opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
