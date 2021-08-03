Stock Repurchase Program Announced by LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Board

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

