Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Turning Point Brands Put Options (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 808 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

NYSE TPB opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 63.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 69.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

