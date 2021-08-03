Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,360 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMVT. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.