Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Put Options (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

Shares of SEAH stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

