Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,796 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,155% compared to the average daily volume of 124 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $715.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares in the company, valued at $14,029,825.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 180.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 8.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 13.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.