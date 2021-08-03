Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gartner Put Options (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 950% compared to the average daily volume of 108 put options.

NYSE:IT opened at $264.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $267.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

