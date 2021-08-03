Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Teradata Call Options (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 585 call options.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Teradata by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $96,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

TDC opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 499.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.