Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $128,787,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $388.85 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $394.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

