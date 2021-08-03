Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,987 shares of company stock valued at $34,544,387. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

