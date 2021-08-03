Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $225.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

