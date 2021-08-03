Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,670 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $86,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

