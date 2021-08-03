Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 494 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $209.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $211.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

