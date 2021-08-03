Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,645 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,771,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.