Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

