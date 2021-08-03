Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.11

Shares of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and traded as low as $13.68. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11.

About Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

