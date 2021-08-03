StoneMor (STON) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter.

STON stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.18. StoneMor has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

