Storj Price Reaches $0.97 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002548 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $280.87 million and approximately $26.69 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00804114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00093755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042356 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,713,587 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

