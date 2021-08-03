StormX (STMX) Price Tops $0.0209 on Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. StormX has a market capitalization of $209.25 million and $10.82 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00807760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00091793 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

