STRAKS Price Tops $0.0012 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $28,323.06 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.15 or 0.06578206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.68 or 0.01407210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00363038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00129582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00591690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00360751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00301365 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

